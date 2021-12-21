Omicron woes weigh heavy on German sentiment, with this morning's German GfK Consumer Sentiment data for January coming in at -6.8 vs. an expected -2.7 (Prev. -1.6, Rev. -1.8)

Nobody was expecting a positive number, but this miss below many of the more pessimistic calls will shock a few market participants.

Full Report

Markets are little bothered though, with EUR happy to doze inside this morning's tight range.

To add: Worth highlighting the 'Propensity to buy' component of the data shanked to a meagre 0.8 - This will be looked at as a lead through to poor retail sales numbers on the horizon, and some will even infer this as an indicator that inflation numbers are about to come off the boil.