Omicron woes weigh heavy on German sentiment, with this morning's German GfK Consumer Sentiment data for January coming in at -6.8 vs. an expected -2.7 (Prev. -1.6, Rev. -1.8)

Nobody was expecting a positive number, but this miss below many of the more pessimistic calls will shock a few market participants.

Full Report

Sentiment in the toilet

Markets are little bothered though, with EUR happy to doze inside this morning's tight range.

EUR

To add: Worth highlighting the 'Propensity to buy' component of the data shanked to a meagre 0.8 - This will be looked at as a lead through to poor retail sales numbers on the horizon, and some will even infer this as an indicator that inflation numbers are about to come off the boil.

What buyers?