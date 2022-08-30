Major currencies aren't hinting at much so far today with the dollar holding more mixed in trading so far. The ranges for some are rather subdued as the dollar gains on Friday and the start of yesterday eased slightly. The greenback remains in a good spot but a further run higher looks to have met a pause - at least for now.

Equities remain soft though with Wall Street seeing another drop yesterday. The S&P 500 is falling further below its 100-day moving average with the 4,000 mark up next. US futures are steadier today but the technicals suggest that additional downside pressure may be on the cards in the sessions ahead.

Looking to Europe today, inflation data is in focus as we will be getting figures from Germany and Spain. They should rebuff the narrative that price pressures aren't exactly abating and that will continue to create more difficulty for the ECB in navigating policy amid a looming recession in the region.

0700 GMT - Spain August preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland August KOF leading indicator index

0830 GMT - UK July mortgage approvals, credit data

0900 GMT - Eurozone August final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone August economic, industrial, services confidence

1200 GMT - Germany August preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.