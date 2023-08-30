And that is down from around ~61% earlier here. So far, the German states' CPI data is a bit of a mixed bag but at least it doesn't show a consistent upside surprise to the inflation numbers this month. North Rhine Westphalia (5.9% vs 5.8% prior) and Baden Wuerttemberg (7.0% vs 6.8% prior) are the ones with a slight beat. But that is offset by the readings in Bavaria (5.9% vs 6.1% prior) and Hesse (6.0% vs 6.1% prior).

Edit (0813 GMT): Brandenburg just came in with a 7.1% year-on-year reading in August, higher than the 6.7% reading in July. So, the balance is shifting ever so slightly towards an upside beat on the data. There's just Saxony left coming up in the next hour.