After a busier start to the week yesterday, things are calming down now as we look towards European morning trade. Major currencies are mostly little changed, with the dollar sitting marginally lower after the strong gains overnight. Equities remain tepid for the most part, after having seen Wall Street stumble yesterday with tech stocks leading the declines.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% currently, showing little poise as traders are gearing towards the FOMC meeting minutes later in the day. And after that, the focus and attention should shift towards the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

As such, we might be in for a quieter one in Europe today. That considering the lack of key economic data releases during the session as well. There will be inflation numbers to deal with tomorrow and on Friday but for today, German unemployment is the highlight of the minor releases on the agenda.

0830 GMT - Switzerland December manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December unemployment change, rate

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 December

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.