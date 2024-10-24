Collective wage agreements in Germany were up 6.2% y/y between January and August

These findings do not fundamentally call into question the expected disinflation process

But labour market situation is of great importance for the speed and extent of disinflation

GDP likely shrank again in Q3 but should avoid a significant and broad-based decline in output

Just a couple of small notes but as mentioned by the Bundesbank, the higher wages are not quite reflected in the consumer prices presently. That said, it is still a spot worth keeping an eye out for just in case.