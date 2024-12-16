Election is likely to occur on February 23, 2025.

Polls have CDU in the lead. Scholz's SPD party hopes to use the time to change the sentiment.

  • The vote passed 394-207 with 116 abstentions

  • Impact on Europe:

    • Deepens a leadership crisis amid ongoing economic and security challenges.
    • Key issues include:
      • The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, particularly nuclear threats.
      • Europe’s uncertain economic relationship with China.
    • The leadership vacuum aligns with the upcoming inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the United States, increasing global uncertainty.