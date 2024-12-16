Election is likely to occur on February 23, 2025.
Polls have CDU in the lead. Scholz's SPD party hopes to use the time to change the sentiment.
The vote passed 394-207 with 116 abstentions
Impact on Europe:
- Deepens a leadership crisis amid ongoing economic and security challenges.
- Key issues include:
- The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, particularly nuclear threats.
- Europe’s uncertain economic relationship with China.
- The leadership vacuum aligns with the upcoming inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the United States, increasing global uncertainty.