Prior +2.2%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y prelim

Prior +2.3%

Core annual inflation is also seen easing slightly to 3.0%, down from 3.3% in March at least. However, Destatis notes that core prices in general though have been trending higher since January this year. So, that will be one to watch in the months ahead as we phase out the base effects further going into next year.