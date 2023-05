Prior 53.7

Composite PMI 54.2 vs 53.9 prelim

Prior 52.6

While manufacturing demand may be suffering, it is quite the opposite in the German services sector as an improvement here is helping to underpin stronger activity in April. Adding to that is further signs of slowing input cost and output price inflation, though that is a bit of a contrast to the developments in Spain and France. HCOB notes that: