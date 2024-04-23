Prior 41.9

Services PMI 53.3 vs 50.5 expected

Prior 50.1

Composite PMI 50.5 vs 48.5 expected

Prior 47.7

That's a big beat on the services reading and it drags the German economy into expansion territory on the month. The euro has shot higher on this, with EUR/USD moving up from 1.0665 to 1.0695 at the moment. If anything else, this at least gives the ECB some room to work with if they decide not to move in June instead. HCOB notes that:

“Is the recession over? This is the obvious question which arises as the German Composite PMI has surpassed 50 in April for the first time since mid-last year. The answer is not straightforward. For starters, it appears that the recession was predominantly concentrated within the manufacturing sector, while the broader economy may have narrowly skirted such a downturn. Secondly, the headline PMI index for manufacturing fails to indicate any significant change in this regard, although output is contracting at a somewhat gentler pace. Lastly, and perhaps most crucially, the services sector is commencing the second quarter on a strong footing. Factoring in the PMI numbers into our GDP Nowcast, we estimate that GDP may expand by 0.2% in the second quarter, following an estimated 0.1% growth in the first quarter, both in comparison to the preceding three-month period.

“The service sector may serve as a catalyst for the overall economy. Comprising approximately two-thirds of the economy, services companies send out clear indications of a more sustained recovery. In addition to the accelerated growth in services activity, there are encouraging signs in the more forward-looking aspect of outstanding business, which has shifted into expansionary territory. Furthermore, the accelerated pace of hiring by companies compared to March is a further indication of optimism.

“Services companies show a good amount of self-confidence. This is reflected in their pricing strategies, among other factors. It indicates their belief that they can pass on the recent increase in input prices to customers to a greater extent than previously. This stands in contrast to companies in the manufacturing sector, where sales prices remain under pressure. On the input side, some companies are evidently grappling with the impact of higher oil prices. However, the overall downward trend in manufacturing input prices that has persisted since the beginning of 2023 remains intact.

“In the manufacturing sector, there are a few good signs, but more bad ones. Production in April experienced a less pronounced decline compared to March and we’re seeing a bit more optimism with respect to future output. However, the steeper drop in incoming orders, the sharpest in the past five months, is less encouraging. Additionally, quicker delivery times serve as further evidence of weakening demand. In this context, there are still no indications that the tentative turnaround observed in the global inventory cycle has reached Germany."