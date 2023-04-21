Prior 44.7

Services PMI 55.7 vs 53.3 expected

Prior 53.7

Composite PMI 53.9 vs 52.7 expected

Prior 52.6

Similar to the French report earlier, there is a divergence as the services sector picks up strongly while the manufacturing sector sees a further downturn on the month. The former is at at 12-month high while the latter slumps to a 35-month low. A pick up in demand conditions contributed to stronger services activity while manufacturing weakened amid further pressure on order books. HCOB notes that: