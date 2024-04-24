Prior 87.8; revised to 87.9

Current conditions 88.9 vs 88.7 expected

Prior 88.1; revised to

Expectations 89.9 vs 88.7 expected

Prior 87.5; revised to 87.7

It is beats across the board, reaffirming some improvement in German business morale at least. Both current conditions and expectations also picked up, solidifying better sentiment in April. This doesn't do much to change the overall outlook for the German economy though, at least not yet. As for the ECB, a June rate cut is still more or less a given regardless.