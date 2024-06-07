- Prior -0.4%
Slight delay in the data release by the source. The reading is a miss on estimates, reaffirming softer factory output. Much like yesterday, the data continues to paint a softer image of German manufacturing in Q2.
Slight delay in the data release by the source. The reading is a miss on estimates, reaffirming softer factory output. Much like yesterday, the data continues to paint a softer image of German manufacturing in Q2.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read