Prior +7.4%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%

HICP +7.6% vs +7.8% y/y expected

Prior +7.8%

HICP +0.6% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

The slightly lower reading has already been telegraphed by the state readings earlier. It's not much comfort as prices continue to stay elevated while this also marks a fourth straight increase in monthly consumer price inflation. The ECB might take heart from lower core prices next week but a return to 2% is still a long way to go.