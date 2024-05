Prior +0.2%

Wholesale price index -1.8% y/y

Prior -3.0%; revised to -2.6%

On the annual change, just take note that this is the first reporting month that the base year has been updated to 2021 (previously 2015). According to the rebasing, the March reading is now revised to -2.6% year-on-year instead. As an aside, Destatis says that the base year is changed every five years as a general rule.