Prior 87.3; revised to 87.4

Outlook 82.6 vs 83.8 expected

Prior 83.5; revised to 83.6

Current conditions 89.0 vs 90.0 expected

Prior 91.3; revised to 91.4

It's a fall across the board as the German economy stutters with the services sector also now faltering after the manufacturing recession. The outlook is also looking rather poor and reflects worsening sentiment towards Europe's largest economy.