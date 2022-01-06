Prior 47.9

The reading just reaffirms that construction activity remains subdued at the end of last year, despite a pickup in employment conditions. New orders saw a contraction once again, though the rate of decline is slightly less compared to November. The details continue to highlight that supply constraints and cost pressures are weighing on the sector. Markit notes that:

"The construction sector ended 2021 with another subdued performance on the activity front. The headline PMI remained in sub-50 contraction territory, though it did tick up slightly to its highest since February 2020, which was a positive of sorts.

"The employment data were once again the main bright spot, showing job creation in the construction sector not only continuing but also gathering pace as further efforts were made to increase capacity.

"Cost pressures faced by German building companies remained strong in December, but even on this front there were some reasons for encouragement as the rate of input price inflation dropped to a nine-month low amid signs of supply bottlenecks slowly easing.

"Although expectations improved slightly since November, constructors ultimately remained downbeat about growth prospects in 2022, with price pressures still uncomfortably high and a lack of tender opportunities weighing on confidence."