Prior +3.7%; revised to +3.6%

Factory orders WDA +5.5% vs +2.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +2.3%

That's a modest beat on industrial orders with domestic orders in particular registering a strong increase of 11.7% in December. Foreign orders dropped by 3.0% on the month, so that offset the reading a little. But as compared to February 2020, new orders in December were 9.8% higher from a seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.