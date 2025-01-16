- Prior +2.2%
- HICP +2.8% vs +2.8% y/y prelim
- Prior +2.4%
The main concern here is that core annual inflation crept higher to 3.3% in December, up from 3.0% in November. That raises stagflation worries for the German economy at the turn of the year.
