Prior +3.2%

HICP +3.8% vs +3.8% y/y prelim

Prior +2.3%

There is no change to the initial estimates as German headline inflation ticks a little higher at the end of last year. But core prices are still seen easing, so that will provide some comfort for the ECB at least. As a whole for 2023, core annual inflation in Germany was 5.1% - much higher than the 3.8% reading in 2022.