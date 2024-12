Prior 85.7

Current conditions 85.1 vs 84.0 expected

Prior 84.3

Expectations 84.4 vs 87.5 expected

Prior 87.2

The struggle continues for the German economy as business sentiment falls further to wrap up the year. That is the lowest reading since May 2020, with the outlook index slumping hard in the latest Ifo report. The expectations reading is down to its lowest since February, reaffirming a more dour outlook for next year amid political uncertainty and looming Trump tariffs.