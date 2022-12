Prior 86.3; revised to 86.4

Current conditions 94.4 vs 93.5 expected

Prior 93.1; revised to 93.2

Expectations 83.2 vs 82.0 expected

Prior 80.0; revised to 80.2

That's a slight improvement in German business morale but the dark clouds are still circling amid high inflation and weaker demand conditions. A recession as we get into next year still seems the most likely scenario despite things not being as bad as feared initially coming into Q4.