Prior +0.9%

Looking at the breakdown, there were increases in the prices for consumer goods (+0.5%), intermediate goods (+0.1%), capital goods (+0.2%), durable consumer goods (+0.5%), and agricultural goods (+0.3%). Import prices for energy also rose by 0.3% on the month and if you strip that out, total import prices were seen up 0.3% in December. All that being said, the annual average for import prices was down by 1.2% in 2024 compared to 2023. However, that is largely a result of lower energy prices. Excluding that, the import price index was only down 0.1% last year.