Prior +0.3%; revised to 0.0%

The volatile stretch in this series looks to be continuing and I'll get to the details for this one in a bit. As a whole in 2023 though, industrial orders were seen down by 5.9% compared to the year before. As for the sharp increase in December, it owes much to a very high volume of large orders in a number of industries.

In particular, an exceptional number of aircraft was ordered on the month - twice as much as in the previous month, resulting in a 110.9% increase. Besides that, there were also major orders in the areas of manufacturing metal products (+18.0%) and manufacturing electrical equipment (+38.7%).