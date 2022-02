Prior -0.2%; revised to +0.3%

Industrial production WDA -4.1% y/y

Prior -2.4%; revised to -2.2%

German industrial output slumped on the month, led by declines in energy production (-0.7%) and construction (-7.3%) mostly. Adding to that, production of consumer goods were down 0.5% as well and that if offset by increases in capital goods (+2.5%) and intermediate goods (+0.6%).

As a whole, December industrial production was 6.9% lower than February 2020 i.e. pre-pandemic level.