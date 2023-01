Prior -3.9%

PPI +21.6% vs +20.8% y/y expected

Prior +28.2%

Once again, the main contribution for the drop in producer prices is the decline in energy prices. That said, even with the 1% fall relative to November, energy prices are still nearly 42% higher as a whole compared with December 2021. That should at least help put things into context, even when viewing the declining inflation numbers in Germany.