Prior +0.8%

PPI +24.2% y/y

Prior +19.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a whopping increase in producer prices on the month with the annual jump being the highest ever recorded since the survey began in 1949. The jump in energy prices contributed to the large spike, with prices up by 69% on average in December as compared to November. Stripping that out, producer prices were still some 10.4% higher in December last year as compared to December 2020.