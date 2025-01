Prior +2.2%

HICP +2.9% vs +2.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%

That's a much higher reading than estimated as German monthly inflation climbs by 0.4%, compared to 0.3% expected in December. The more pressing concern is that core annual inflation is seen moving up for yet another month, now up to 3.1%. For some context, it was at 2.7% back in September. Stagflation much?