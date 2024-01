Prior +3.2%

CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%

HICP +3.8% vs +3.8% y/y expected

Prior +2.3%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.7%

Despite the increase in the headline reading, core annual inflation actually eased further from 3.8% in November to 3.5% in December. And the breakdown also shows a further decline in services and food inflation (hence, energy being the cause for the jump above), so that is still a welcome development overall.