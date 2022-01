Prior +5.2%

HICP +5.7% vs +5.7% y/y expected

Prior +6.0%

This was already more or less outlined by the state readings earlier. But in any case, it just reaffirms that price pressures are not letting up in Germany yet going into the turn of the year. The headline reading is the highest since 1992. If anything else, expect inflation to remain elevated through 1H 2022 as well - keeping added pressure on the ECB.