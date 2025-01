Prior -0.6%

Death, taxes, and bad news from German economic data. This is a real bummer considering it is supposed to be the holiday period where we should see increased spending. Instead, this just adds further to the drop in retail sales in November. The only bright side is that overall retail sales was still up 1.8% compared to December 2023. As a whole in 2024, German retail sales was seen up by 0.9% after accounting for calendar and seasonal adjustments.