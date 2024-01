Prior -0.2%

On the year itself, wholesale prices are down by 2.6% compared to December 2022. The decline owes much to a sharp drop in prices of mineral oil products (-9.8% y/y), which also fell by another 4.6% relative to November last year. On an annual average, wholesale prices were seen down by 0.5% throughout 2023. And as a reminder, the indices of wholesale selling prices will be rebased to 2021 as of reference month April 2024 (which will be released in May 2024).