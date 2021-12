Oil

Germany economy Minister on Nord Stream 2: No gas can flow in January

Authorisation has to be given first

Earlier today the Russian lawmaker Zavalny said the first gas via Nord Stream 2 can flow in Jan

No decision on Nord Stream 2 in H1 2022 made according to the head of German network agency Some pushback against Russia here.

