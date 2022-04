Prior +1.8%; revised to +2.3%

Factory orders +2.9% y/y

Prior +7.3%; revised to +8.2%

The drop on the month was largely due to a fall in foreign orders, which declined by 3.3%. Meanwhile, domestic orders decreased by 0.2% on the month. The better revision to January also helped to see the drop be slightly more exacerbated. In any case, a lot of the impact here is before the full toll of the Russia-Ukraine conflict so it's hard to read much into it.