Prior -25.1; revised to -25.4

As we get into the new year, the dark clouds continue to circle around German economy. And that is dashing any hopes of a recovery in the consumption sector especially. The unexpected dip here makes this the lowest reading since March last year. And it reaffirms a softer mood surrounding the German consumer, as high inflation and tighter financial conditions continue to weigh. GfK notes that:

"If there were any hopes of a sustained recovery in sentiment, these were dashed in January. The consumer climate suffered a severe setback at the beginning of the year."