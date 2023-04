Prior +1.0%; revised to +0.5%

That's quite a surprise jump in German manufacturing orders in February, with new orders rising for a third straight month in a row. Domestic orders rose by 5.6% on the month while foreign orders increased by 4.2%, though it was the strong growth in the sector of miscellaneous vehicle construction (+55.9%, likely a one-off) that contributed to the positive development of new orders in February.