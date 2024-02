Prior +2.9%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP +2.7% vs +2.7% y/y expected

Prior +3.1%

HICP +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior -0.2%

This fits with expectations from the state readings earlier here. Core annual inflation is unchanged from January at 3.4% though. It just reaffirms that headline annual inflation is further converging towards the 2% mark. However, it remains to be seen if the core reading will follow suit in the months ahead.