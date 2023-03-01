Prior +8.7%

CPI +0.8% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +1.0%

HICP +9.3% vs +9.0% y/y expected

Prior +9.2%

HICP +1.0% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

As expected from the state readings earlier, German headline annual inflation comes in above estimates and similar to the January reading. The EU-harmonised reading comes in slightly higher in February than the previous month and much like the French and Spanish data yesterday, this just reaffirms more sticky inflation in the euro area for now.