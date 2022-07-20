A statement on Gascade's website says they 'assume' that gas transport via Nord Stream 1 will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level of 40% of transport capacity.

That's in line with what others have been estimating in the past two days.

The tapered levels were in place for a short time before the scheduled maintenance.That's a true in-between level in that it will keep prices high and inventories low but won't create a full-on crisis. It makes sense from Russia's perspective because it allows them to keep Europe guessing.