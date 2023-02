German IFO Business Climate Actual 91.1 (Forecast 91.2, Previous 90.2)

Expectations Actual 88.5 (Forecast 88.4, Previous 86.4)

Current Conditions Actual 93.9 (Forecast 95, Previous 94.1)

Commentary:

German economy will not get around recession but it will be mild.

45.4% of companies complained about supply chain bottlenecks in February (compared to 48.4% in January)

IFO Economist: Mood In Tourism Sector Has Improved Markedly, Also In Hospitality Sector