Germany is to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is according to Spiegel citing sources.

In addition they have said that they will allow other countries such as Poland to do the same.

The weapons flow into Ukraine has increased from the Western world.

It was reported that the US is leaning toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine. There had been a diplomatic logjam between the US and Germany as the US felt the Abrams tanks were too complicated to send to Ukraine. That held up Germany in providing their Leopard tanks.

With the US changing its stance, it seems the logjam has been broken.