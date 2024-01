Prior 86.4; revised to 86.3

Current conditions 87.0 vs 88.6 expected

Prior 88.5

Outlook 83.5 vs 84.8 expected

Prior 84.3; revised to 84.2

It is misses across the board as even the expectations/outlook index declined to start the year. That reaffirms the German economy is in a rough spot at the moment, with the manufacturing recession, weak consumption activity, and stubborn inflation pressures all weighing.