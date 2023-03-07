  • Prior +3.2%; revised to +3.4%

Despite the headline reading showing a beat, the details reflect a bit of mixed picture to start the year for German industrial orders. Domestic orders dropped by 5.3% in January, while foreign orders increased by 5.5%. Here's the breakdown if you want to go by how things are by sectoral performance:

  • Capital goods +8.9%
  • Intermediate goods -8.9%
  • Consumer goods -5.5%

In particular, the big jump in capital goods was helped by a strong increase (which may be a one-off) in aircraft and spacecraft construction - which contributed +138.5% on the month.

