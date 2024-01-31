Prior +3.7%

CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP +3.1% vs +3.2% y/y expected

Prior +3.8%

HICP -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

This matches up with what was expected after the state readings earlier here. Adding to the softer headline numbers, core annual inflation is seen at 3.4% - down from 3.5% in December. After both the French and German readings, the odds of an ECB rate cut in April are now at ~86%. It was for a brief period fully priced in during the session earlier, as noted here.