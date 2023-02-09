DE CPI
  • Prior +8.6%
  • HICP +9.2% vs +10.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +9.6%

The miss on estimates will at least keep markets in a calmer mood for now, especially with the EU-harmonised reading falling to its lowest since August last year. But as mentioned earlier here, the details (when they are published at a later date) are important and this isn't so much so your straightforward inflation report.

As for the changes in calculation, Destatis notes that:

"With the results for January 2023, the consumer price index will be converted from the previous base year 2015 to the base year 2020. The results will be recalculated from January 2020. Results further back on the basis of 2015 are only converted to the basis of 2020.

"On February 22, 2023, the Federal Statistical Office will publish the final results for January 2023 as well as all newly calculated results from January 2020 on the new basis 2020. Extensive additional information on the revision will also be published on this date."