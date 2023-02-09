As for the changes in calculation, Destatis notes that:
"With the results for January 2023, the consumer price index will be converted from the previous base year 2015 to the base year 2020. The results will be recalculated from January 2020. Results further back on the basis of 2015 are only converted to the basis of 2020.
"On February 22, 2023, the Federal Statistical Office will publish the final results for January 2023 as well as all newly calculated results from January 2020 on the new basis 2020. Extensive additional information on the revision will also be published on this date."