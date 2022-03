Prior -5.5%; revised to -4.6%

Retail sales +10.3% vs +9.8% y/y

Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.8%

After the slump in December amid virus restrictions and the spread of omicron, German retail sales rebounded despite there being some restrictions still in place. In any case, this is rather dated data as the market is more focused on the outlook now considering the Russia-Ukraine situation and the inflation impact.