- Prior -0.6%
The reading shows just a marginal rise in German wholesale prices last month. Compared to January last year, wholesale prices are down 2.7% with the drop largely owing to a decline in prices for mineral oil products (-7.2%).
The reading shows just a marginal rise in German wholesale prices last month. Compared to January last year, wholesale prices are down 2.7% with the drop largely owing to a decline in prices for mineral oil products (-7.2%).
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read