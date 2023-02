Prior -1.6%

Wholesale price index +10.6% y/y

Prior +12.8%

Wholesale prices slightly increased in January and that signals that inflation isn't a problem that will go away too quickly in the German economy upon the turn of the year. Looking at the details, it's not so much just energy prices that are driving the high annual rate of change in wholesale prices. The prices for food, beverages and tobacco is seen up by 16.2% compared to a year ago.