Prior -7.4

Outlook 51.7 vs 32.7 expected

Prior 29.9

The current conditions reading slumped to start the new year but the key takeaway for me is the sharp jump in the outlook reading. That reveals that investors are more upbeat about overall conditions in the months ahead, with ZEW noting that majority assume that economic growth will pick up in the coming six months. Adding that the main assumption is that COVID-19 cases will fall significantly by early summer and translate to more positive economic expectations on the consumer and export-related fronts.