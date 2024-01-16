Prior 12.8

Current conditions -77.3 vs -77.0 expected

Prior -77.1

Expectations 15.2

The reading marks an improvement in German economic sentiment, with the expectations reading showing yet another decent bump higher. ZEW notes that the more upbeat take is due to more than half of the respondents assuming the ECB will cut interest rates in the first half of this year. Adding to that is two-thirds of respondents also anticipating rate cuts by the Fed in the next six months as well.