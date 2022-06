Prior -26.0; revised to -26.2

German consumer sentiment plunges to a new record low as surging inflation pressures continue to take a toll on households. GfK notes that:

"The ongoing war in Ukraine and disruptions in supply chains are causing energy and food prices in particular to skyrocket, resulting in a gloomier consumer climate than ever before."

The 'willingness to buy' indicator fell further to -13.4 in the latest survey, down from -11.8 previously.